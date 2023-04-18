KTM Releases The 390 Adventure X In India

The KTM 390 Adventure has been on the market for a couple of years now, and despite its smaller size and lower power output, it has earned a reputation as a capable adventure bike. Riders who tried the bike appreciated its agility, handling, and off-road abilities, especially given its low price compared to some of the more expensive adventure bikes on the market.

The lightweight design of the 390 Adventure, which makes it agile and easy to handle on all sorts of terrain, is one of the reasons for its success. Its punchy engine, which produces 43 horsepower and 26 pound-feet of torque, provides enough of power for both on- and off-road riding. Furthermore, the bike includes a comfy seat, adjustable suspension, and a windshield to protect riders from the elements, making it ideal for both long-distance and adventure riding.

Having said that, KTM is looking to make the bike even better and more accessible to a wider range of riders. After all, the Austrian brand is one of the most aggressive and fastest-growing manufacturers in today's industry. Now, I mentioned in a previous article that KTM was developing additional variants for the 390 Adventure: a more performance-focused model with adjustable suspension, and a simpler, more barebones version. Well, the latter has been introduced in the Indian market, and it's called the 390 Adventure X.

In essence, the 390 Adventure X is a stripped down version of the 390 Adventure. Unlike the more costly variant, the Adventure X has an LCD screen but no Bluetooth connectivity. Furthermore, the 390 Adventure X's electronic rider aids are restricted to dual-channel ABS with off-road mode. The standard 390 Adventurel, on the other hand, has a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT display that is compatible with the KTM My Ride smartphone app, traction control, riding modes, cornering ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and a quick-shifter – all features which are nice to have, but at their very core, unessential when it comes to basic adventure riding.

The most recent addition to the KTM 390 Adventure series costs Rs 280,000, which is around $3,414 USD. This new variation is much less expensive than the standard version, which costs Rs 337,000 or $4,110 USD, saving Rs 57,000 or $695 USD. The introduction of the KTM 390 Adventure X will undoubtedly draw more fans, particularly those who found the basic model's price tag a little too much to handle. Hopefully, KTM will introduce the 390 Adventure X in nearby Asian markets, as well as potentially the global market, in the coming months.