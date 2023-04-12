The 2023 MotoGP season is only two races in, but many teams and fans are already looking ahead to the Italian Grand Prix. Count KTM among them. The OEM's diehard supporters regularly paint the stands orange at its home race in Spielberg, Austria, but KTM is bringing its Ready to Race attitude behind enemy lines in 2023.

As a part of The Ultimate Orange MotoGP Experience, the firm will go into Ducati and Aprilia territory and take over the Materassi 2 Grandstand at the legendary Mugello International Circuit on June 9-11, 2023. The exclusive section secures 500 seats for died-in-the-wool fans and the KTM is willing to reward that loyalty by including free swag with each ticket purchase. That includes a KTM-branded t-shirt, hat, string bag, earplugs, and sticker kit. Those interested can purchase tickets on the Ticket One website (link in the Sources below).

The Red Bull KTM Factory Team should give superfans enough to cheer on as well. Despite the squad’s quiet off-season, riders Jack Miller and Brad Binder turned in solid performances in the first two race weekends. Team newcomer Miller finished fourth in the season’s first Sprint Race, seventh at the Portuguese Grand Prix, and sixth in the Argentinian GP. Binder commanded attention too with a sixth-place finish at Portimão and a surprise Sprint Race win at Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo.

At the moment, Miller and Binder hold down the sixth and seventh spots in this season’s overall standings, respectively. If the pair continues to achieve unexpected results, the KTM fans should turn out in droves at the Italian Grand Prix.

At least, that’s what MotoGP hopes. Following lackluster attendance throughout much of the 2022 season, the series introduced Sprint Races for all 21 rounds on the 2023 calendar. With more action on the racetrack and more accommodations for the fans, The Ultimate Orange MotoGP Experience should help lift the Italian GP back to its hallowed status this year.