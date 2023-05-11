REV'IT! Releases The New Hyperspeed 2 Track Suit

With the weather just about right, now's probably the best time to hit the road and track aboard our trusty bikes. It's no coincidence that gear manufacturers all over the world are refreshing their product ranges to cater to the needs of both new and experienced riders. One such brand is REV'IT!, a Dutch gear maker known for its premium, performance-oriented products.

For the 2023 riding season, REV'IT! caters to track aficionados with the launch of the Hyperspeed 2 suit. Part of the brand's Hyperspeed 2 collection of both track and street-focused gear, the new suit takes what was great about the original Hyperspeed, and throws in extra safety tech along with more comfort and mobility. It's constructed out of Monaco Performance bovine leather panels with a variety of stretchy panels made out of PWR Shell Stretch fabric to facilitate range of motion.

Apart from keeping you protected on the track, it's also important to stay cool on hot track sessions. To do this, REV'IT! has incorporated a lot of perforated leather panels complete with a moisture-wicking mesh lining underneath. Another interesting feature is the dual-purpose speed hump at the back. Apart from serving an aerodynamic purpose, the hump can also house a hydration pack allowing riders to stay hydrated on the track.

In terms of overall protection, REV'IT! has incorporated all the necessary safety features to produce a Class AAA certified track suit. On the shoulders and elbows, we find CE-certified Betax protectors designed to offer maximum impact absorption and dissipation. The knees are also fitted with adjustable Betax protectors, while the hips and coccyx are equipped with soft yet impact-resistant Seesmart protectors. The entire suit gets reinforced stitching and safety seams on impact-prone regions. Meanwhile, on the outside, REV'IT! has thrown in TPU sliders on the knees, shoulders, and elbows.

Last but not least, the Rev'it Hyperspeed 2 suit is compatible with Tech-Air airbag systems, as well as Seesmart back and chest protectors that can be installed in dedicated pockets within the suit. The new Hyperspeed 2 suit is offered in three color combinations consisting of black and blue, black and red, and black and gray. Sizing ranges from 46 to 56, and the suit carries a price tag of 1,099.99 Euros, or about $1,208 USD.