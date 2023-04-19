REV'IT! Releases The New Offtrack 2 H2O Adventure Jacket

The very essence of adventure riding involves going outside of your comfort zone and beyond the confines of the pavement. It's no surprise that today's crop of adventurous machines are practically enduros outfitted with kit meant to go the distance. It's also useful to be kitted out with the best gear so that your protected and ready to handle what the roads – or lack thereof – have in store for you.

REV'IT! has long been in the business of providing quality apparel and gear for all disciplines of riding. From the track, to the street, and to the trails, REV'IT!'s extensive catalog of gear is sure to have what you need for your two-wheeled exploits. That said, the Dutch manufacturer has adventurous riders in mind with its newest jacket, the Offtrack 2 H2O. As the name suggests, the Offtrack is meant to be worn both on and off the beaten path, and is therefore well-equipped to go the distance.

On the outside, the jacket is constructed using high-quality, abrasion-resistant polyester fabric. Right beneath the surface, however, it's packing a Hydratex waterproof membrane designed to keep you dry even during the rainiest of rides. The jacket also incorporates PWR Shell and PWR Ripstop technology for added protection and reinforcement. On the touring side of things, meanwhile, it features two external pockets with an additional two internal pockets.

When the weather warms up, riders can open up two ventilation flaps in the front of the jacket to promote airflow. If the weather is really hot, the two internal layers can be removed, leaving you with a lighter weight mesh touring and adventure jacket. REV'IT! has also thrown in a set of Seeflex protectors on the elbows and shoulders, as well as pockets that are ready to accommodate chest and back armor. Overall, the REV'IT! Offtrack 2 H2O is certified Class AA PPE, ensuring that it has undergone rigorous testing to merit its safety certification.

When it comes to pricing, REV'IT!'s products have always commanded a premium, and the Offtrack 2 H2O is no different. For 400 Euros, or approximately $438 USD, there are lots of other jackets that are more affordable. That said, the Offtrack 2 H2O is highly configurable, and can practically be used all-year-round. Plus, it has a distinctive, adventure-ready aesthetic, too.