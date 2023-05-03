Mitas Expands Touring Force Range Of Tires With Maxi-Scooter Sizes

Czech motorcycle tire brand Mitas has a rather impressive selection of tires in its portfolio. Covering the bases of nearly all disciplines of motorcycling, the brand continues to expand operations across Europe and Asia, with the bulk of its tires being manufactured in its home country of the Czech Republic, with manufacturing facilities Slovenia, Serbia, Sri Lanka, and the US.

Having used Mitas tires on a number of my bikes before – I ran a set of Mitas Sport Force EVs on my Yamaha MT-10, and currently have a set of Mitas Touring Force on my Yamaha MT-07 – I'm well acquainted with the performance of these tires, and can confidently say that they deliver an equal level of performance and longevity as other mainstream manufacturers for a much lower price, at least for the type of riding that I do.

Having said that, Mitas has just launched a new sub-series under the Touring Force label designed specifically for maxi-scooters. Previously, Mitas' Touring Force series catered only to mid to large-displacement sport and touring machines, as well as small scooters with displacements of 200cc and below. This time around, the Touring Force Scooter range is offered in sizes that are perfect for the likes of the Yamaha TMAX, Kymco AK550, and BMW C 650 GT.

Following the launch of the new tires, Gustavo Pinto Teixeira, Vice President of Two Wheels and Specialty Tires at Trelleborg Wheel Systems, the parent company of Mitas Tires, stated, "Optimized mobility is becoming one of the main challenges in urban areas. Millions of people use maxi-scooters and three-wheeled scooters as a means of transport and that is why we are actively working to develop products that support optimized urban mobility."

Just like the Touring Force tires designed for bigger bikes and smaller scooters, the maxi-scotoer range features the same technology, characterized by a dual-compound tread with a pattern designed to provide all-weather traction. The tread pattern features numerous grooves designed for water dissipation, while providing maximum dry grip thanks to the softer compound rubber at the shoulders.

The new sizes consist of 120/70 R15 56V for the front, and 160/60 R15 67V for the rear, and are expected to hit the market in the middle of May, 2023.