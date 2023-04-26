TVS Eurogrip Unveils New Premium Motorcycle Tires In India

TVS Eurogrip, an Indian tire brand under the TVS Group, recently announced that it was entering the premium motorcycle tire segment. In a launch event held on April 14, 2023, TVS Eurogrip unveiled its newest range of motorbike tires. The launch was graced by TVS partners, media, customers, and members of the Chennai Super Kings cricket team including MS Dhoni.

In total, TVS Eurogrip debuted three new tires, two of which are focused on adventure-touring machines. The first of the bunch is the Duratrail EB+. According to the brand, it has a balanced block design that offers excellent grip, making it suitable for both on and off-road use. The tire's grooves are designed to enhance stability and provide better mileage, while its central portion widens to quickly disperse water. Additionally, the tire's rounded shoulder profile provides optimal cornering stability.

Moving on to the next tire, the Terrabite DB+ takes things up a notch with its rugged and aggressive tread pattern. The larger blocks of the tire offer exceptional grip on loose terrain, making it a great choice for tackling challenging trails with steep inclines and descents. The tire boasts a tough construction and a deeper tread pattern, which not only ensures long-lasting durability but also delivers maximum traction. With its impressive features, the Terrabite DB+ hopes to prove itself as a reliable option for off-road enthusiasts.

Finally, TVS Eurogrip has also considered the needs of road riders with the Roadhound tire. This tire is categorized as a "superbike tire" and boasts a zero-degree steel-belt radial design. Its superior grip, handling, and mileage make it an ideal choice for high-speed riding. Additionally, the high silica content of this tire improves traction on wet surfaces, enhancing safety in adverse weather conditions. The Roadhound also features "advanced tread geometry," which increases stability and provides a comfortable ride.

During the launch event, P Madhavan, the EVP of sales and marketing of TVS Srichakra Ltd, explained: “Launching a range of adventure touring and superbike tyres is a big milestone for us, further augmenting our product range, which is already the widest in the category. I am glad we have been able to do it in the presence of our business partners and CSK stars. These high-performance products have been designed in Europe and built to suit Indian road conditions."