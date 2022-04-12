Experienced motocross or enduro bikers know all too well just how much of a hassle it is for their tubes to spring a leak mid-ride. Nothing kills the mood more than a quick tube replacement session, but with Mitas’ Competition Mousse, perhaps that activity can go by the wayside.

Veterans will know to pack an extra tube in their pack just in case one goes bad. Tubbed motorcycle tires tend to get hot internally and externally due to the tube rubbing up against the inner carcass of the tire. Mitas’ Competition Mousse comes in a few different flavors depending on your needs which include Standard, Soft, Extreme, and Rally.

According to the description on the product website:

Mitas' mousse is designed to perfectly fit Mitas motocross, enduro, extreme enduro, and rally tires. Its development was supported by top off-road riders, who tested the product on various surfaces.

Each version of the product is meant for different kinds of riding. Off-roading may require you to air in or air out depending on what you want to do and where you’re going to ride, so make sure that you get the right Mousse tubes for your application. First off, the standard version will probably be the most all-around solution for bikes with 18 to 21-inch rims. Motocross riders and perhaps adventure riders will benefit from this version. Meanwhile, Mitas also offers a soft version of its Mousse tube for enduro and extreme enduro, and if that’s not enough the brand recommends that you go with the Extreme version for technical extreme enduro sections, in other words, when you want your tire to essentially be flat and have the maximum amount of grip. Finally, we have the rally version that has been tuned specifically to meet the needs of rally riders.

It is important to note that the product has been developed in tandem with professional riders so each version mimics the recommended air pressure for a specific application. The standard version’s estimated air pressure is at about 11 psi/14 psi which is definitely not a pressure recommended for road use, so while there are sizes that fit Mitas' E-07 and E-07+ adventure tires it's not recommended.

According to the site, the products will have a shelf life of 12 months for the standard and rally versions, but the soft and extreme versions will last only 8 months from the production date. There is also a “ready to use from” date which means that you will have to wait about a month or two for the Mousse to be used except for the extreme which is ready to use the second it leaves the production line. Mitas doesn’t give this waiting process a name, so is it like saying a fermentation process, or aging period is required before use?

Just like every other inner tube, make sure to check for your tire size before pulling the trigger. Mitas offers the Mousse in many different sizes as shown in the chart.

120/90-18 REAR CYLINDRICAL STANDARD

120/90-18 REAR CYLINDRICAL SOFT

140/80-18 REAR CYLINDRICAL STANDARD

140/80-18 REAR CYLINDRICAL SOFT

140/80-18 REAR FLAT EXTREME

140/80-18 REAR CYLINDRICAL RALLY

110/80-18 REAR CYLINDRICAL STANDARD

110/100-18 REAR CYLINDRICAL STANDARD

120/100-18 REAR CYLINDRICAL STANDARD

100/90-19 REAR CYLINDRICAL STANDARD

110/90-19 REAR CYLINDRICAL STANDARD

120/90-19 REAR CYLINDRICAL STANDARD

120/80-19 REAR CYLINDRICAL STANDARD

80/100-21 FRONT CYLINDRICAL STANDARD

90/90-21 FRONT CYLINDRICAL STANDARD

90/90-21 FRONT CYLINDRICAL RALLY

90/100-21 FRONT CYLINDRICAL STANDARD

1KG GEL MOUSSE