Indian electric motorcycle specialist Matter seeks to set itself apart with its sporty designs and impressive tech. Looking to break away from the boring, appliance-like world of electric two-wheelers in India, the brand’s latest model, the Aera, is expected to go into production soon, with the company recently opening bookings for the sporty electric motorbike.

In order to make the Aera more attractive and accessible to a wider selection of riders, Matter has teamed up with Oto Capital, a company that specializes in procuring deals for prospective motorcycle owners in India. Through Oto’s website, interested buyers can calculate financing options for all sorts of motorbikes, and now, it includes the Matter Aera electric motorbike. Apart from Oto, Matter is also offering the Aera on Flipkart’s online retail platform, where customers can also book the electric motorcycle through the popular Indian e-commerce platform.

Matter previously launched the Aera series of electric motorcycles in a range of variants. In total, Matter launched four versions of the electric motorcycle: the Aera 4000, Aera 5000, Aera 5000+, and Aera 6000+. However, the company has only provided information about the Aera 5000 series, including pricing details. The Aera 5000 model and the Aera 5000+ variant are currently available for pre-order at Rs 143,999 and Rs 153,999, respectively, which roughly translates to $1,762 USD and $1,884 USD, respectively.

Mohal Lalbhai, Group CEO and Founder, Matter, expressed his excitement towards the collaboration. In an article by Indian motorcycling publication BikeWale, he said, “We are pleased to join hands with OTO and lead the electrification revolution in India. Our collaboration will allow us to offer our consumers an end-to-end EV buying experience, making the transition to electric mobility simpler and more affordable. The partnership will be applicable online and at all dealership outlets of Matter. This partnership endeavours to accelerate the wider adoption of EVs.”

Meanwhile, the Category Head of the Electronics Devices and Automobiles at Flipkart, Bharat Kumar BS, explained that partnering with Flipkart will surely make the Matter Aera more accessible to a wider user base. “We are excited that our customers across 25 districts across India covering over 2,000 PIN codes will be able to pre-book and eventually buy the Matter Aera motorcycle on Flipkart while having access to the special offers and benefits.”

The Matter Aera boasts a slew of impressive features, including a powerful LED headlight, a TFT console with smartphone connectivity, and various ride modes. The design of the Aera is sleek and aggressive, with clip-on handlebars, a split seat, and 17-inch alloy wheels that enhance the bike's sporty look. The Aera 5000 range is driven by a 10-kilowatt motor with an output of about 13 horsepower. The motor works in tandem with a liquid-cooled five-kilowatt-hour battery.

The bike offers a claimed maximum range of 78 miles on a single charge, with a charging time of five hours when using a regular charger setup. However, a fast charger can recharge the battery pack in only two hours. Last but not least, Matter has equipped the Aera with a four-speed manual transmission, making it one of the first made-in-India electric motorcycles to feature this technology.