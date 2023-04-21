KTM Refreshes The 125 And 390 Duke With New Colors In India

KTM India has recently launched the 2023 version of its popular 390 Duke motorcycle in the country. The new model is priced at Rs 297,000, or approximately $3,616 USD, ex-showroom. One of the significant changes in the 2023 390 Duke is its hardware, which is now OBD2 (On-Board Diagnostics 2) compliant, as per new emissions regulations in the country.

KTM has expanded its 390 Duke line-up for the 2023 model year with two new color options. The first option is Dark Galvano, which has a blacked-out body with subtle orange graphics on the tank and an orange frame. This color scheme gives the motorcycle a menacing and aggressive look.

The second option is Liquid Metal, which features an eye-catching combination of black and orange. The tank, rear section, and fuel tank are orange, while the tank shrouds and front fender are black. This gives the bike a sporty and modern look, with the orange accents adding a touch of flair to the overall design.

In a similar fashion, KTM has also updated its beginner-friendly offering, the 125 Duke. The 125cc single-cylinder roadster is popular among first-timers looking for a sporty-style, tech-laden machine. For 2023, the 125 Duke is offered in two new colorways: Electronic Orange and Ceramic White. Regardless of your color of choice, the KTM 125 Duke retails for Rs 178,892, or approximately $2,178 USD.

The color options for the 2023 KTM 125 Duke include variations in the shades of the chassis and alloy wheels. The Electronic Orange paint scheme features an orange color for the main frame and a black finish for the sub-frame and alloy wheels. On the other hand, the Ceramic White color option has a black finish for the main frame, white paint for the sub-frame, and an orange finish for the alloy wheels. The graphics on the two color themes are also distinctly different from each other.