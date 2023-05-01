Level Up Your Style With Detlev Louis’ New DL Retro Leather Suit

Louis, a popular gear and equipment distributor in Europe, is known for carrying all of the most popular brands in the industry. From top-tier helmets from AGV, to premium jackets from Dainese, Louis not only stocks up on high-end gear and equipment, but also has a range of in-house brands that offer certified protection for smaller budgets.

One such brand is Detlev Louis, a subsidiary that focuses on affordable, stylish, and protective gear most commonly associated with neo-retro enthusiasts with their scramblers and cafe racers. The brand’s newest product, the DL retro leather suit, is perfect for the latter. As the name suggests, it’s a full-on leather suit that’s designed to emulate the aesthetics of racing apparel from a time gone by. In the case of the DL, however, it incorporates completely modern technology, and is certified according to the most recent safety standards.

On the outside, the suit is constructed out of 1.1 to two-millimeter thick cowhide. The outer portion of the arms, meanwhile, are made out of 1.3-millimeter-thick goatskin to facilitate easier movement. Both the jacket and the pants are equipped with a polyester lining. As for impact protection, the DL is equipped with removable protectors on the elbows, shoulders, and knees. The jacket and pants can be connected via a zipper, and include a kidney protector for extra safety. Furthermore, there are extra pockets for optional hip and back protectors. Overall, the Detlev Louis DL retro leather suit is certified according to ISO 4916.

To ensure a perfect fit, Detlev Louis has incorporated various adjustment zones to the suit. For example, the hips on the jacket can be adjusted with snap-on fasteners. There are also adjustment fasteners on the pants, ensuring a snug fit should you decide to wear only the pants on certain rides. Amenities consist of three pockets on the inside, two pockets on the outside, and a handy document pocket inside to store your valuables.

As for pricing and availability, the Detlev Louis DL retro leather suit can be purchased as either pants or jacket separately. The pants retail for 269.99 Euros, or about $300 USD, while the jacket will set you back 299.99 Euros, or about $334 USD, per current exchange rates. The suit is sold in both men and womens sizes ranging from 48 to 58 and 36 to 42, respectively.