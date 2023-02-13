Detlev Louis Presents The Stylish DL-JM-12 Leather Jacket

Louis Moto, a German distributor of motorcycle gear and equipment, is popular across Europe thanks to its wide selection of brands catering to all disciplines of motorcycling. Apart from carrying the leading brands in the business, Louis Moto also has a number of in-house marques that cater to a more budget-focused market. One of these brands is Detlev Louis, which focuses on affordable neo-retro gear.

For the upcoming riding season, Detlev Louis has launched a brand new jacket called the DL-JM-3—yes, the brand’s naming convention could use a little bit of work. In terms of styling, however, it’s the perfect gear addition for retro enthusiasts looking for a fashionable jacket that’s stylish, protective, and won’t break the bank. For starters, the jacket has a longer cut than usual, extending well below the waistline, sort of like a short trench coat.

In terms of construction, the DL-JM-12 is made out of 1.3-millimeter thick cowhide leather panels. It also gets 600D polyester reinforcements on the elbows and shoulders which provide extra abrasion resistance in injury-prone areas. While we’re on the topic of safety, the jacket has been constructed with safety seams for extra durability. Furthermore, Xelion Cellshield protectors come standard, and can be found on the shoulders and elbows. As is the case with most off-the-shelf motorcycle jackets, the DL-JM-12 comes with a pocket compatible with a standard back protector. Thanks to all these features, it’s certified Class A PPE, and conforms to the EN17092:2020 standard.

Apart from being stylish and protective, the Detlev Louis DL-JM-12 is also quite practical thanks to an assortment of pockets. In total there are six pockets—four on the outside, two interior pockets, and even a wallet pocket for easy access. The jacket is sold only in black, and comes in sizes ranging from 48 to 66. It’s priced at 269.99 Euros, or the equivalent of around $288 USD.