Detlev Louis Introduces New JM 8 Jacket For Fall And Winter Riders

Detlev Louis is a relatively new player in the motorcycle gear and apparel game. Inaugurated in 2020, the brand’s main focus was on retro-style riding gear with an emphasis on affordable pricing. In recent times, however, the company has branched out to include street apparel with understated styling—something a good number of daily riders and commuters can appreciate. Of course, the brand still prices its products rather competitively.

Now that colder weather is upon the folks living in the northern hemisphere, it goes without saying that getting the appropriate cold-weather riding gear is imperative, should you wish to continue the two-wheeled lifestyle throughout the cold months. Thankfully, Detlev Louis is among the many manufacturers who have rolled out their fall and winter collections. In particular, the new DL-JM-8 from Detlev Louis stands out, as it takes the form of a subtle, retro-style jacket, with the protection and insulation to make for a solid choice when riding out in the cold.

Now, coming up with interesting names for its gear has never really been Detlev Louis’ strongest suit. However, loading its products full of value has, and the DL-JM-8 is no exception. For starters, it’s made out of a black denim canvas reinforced with 600D polyester for added abrasion resistance. It also gets topstitched yokes made out of leather on the lower back, elbows, and shoulders, adding a pinch of extra protection in vulnerable areas. Inside the jacket, it features removable Xelion protectors on the elbows and shoulders, and even has a connection zipper for compatible riding pants.

Thanks to the wide array of protective features, the Detlev Louis DL-JM-8 jacket conforms to the latest EN17092:2020 safety standard. Protective features aside, Detlev Louis’ new jacket also comes with an array of practical amenities. For starters, it has three exterior pockets and three interior pockets for you to store your personal belongings. Several adjustment points are also present for you to get a perfect fit. It also has a fixed inner mesh lining adding to its comfort and ability to keep you warm in cooler temps. As for pricing and availability, the jacket retails for 249.90 Euros (approximately $246 USD), and is sized ranging from 48 to 58.