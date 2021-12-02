Few things are as timeless as a nice leather jacket. Whether or not you ride a motorcycle, a beautifully crafted leather jacket is definitely a fine addition to your wardrobe, especially now, as we’re entering the coldest time of the year. For those of you who live in temperate areas which make for bearable riding conditions this time of year, chances are you’ve stocked up your wardrobe with gear that’s nice and warm.

For all you ladies who enjoy looking fly, yet keeping safe while aboard your two-wheeled steeds, Detlev Louis has released a new in-house branded jacket called the DL-JW-5. While its name is bland, its styling certainly isn’t. It employs classic leather jacket styling making it equal parts riding gear and equal parts fashion accessory. Its rather nondescript styling makes it a very versatile jacket, and is easy to mix and match with riding apparel of all types, as well as your favorite street getup. Certain nuances such as its top-stitched shoulders and padded lower back section do give it a motorcycle-specific aesthetic, though.

Detlev Louis’ newest jacket is made out of 0.9 to 1.1 mm thick goatskin leather on the outside, and a fixed polyester and cotton liner on the inside. The interior lining sports a vintage pattern, and is reinforced with abrasion-resistant 600D fabric situated on injury-prone areas. The seams, too, get extra reinforcement. Xelion CellShield protectors on the elbows and shoulders come as standard, and can be adjusted to offer a perfect fit. Meanwhile, the jacket is ready to accommodate a back protector thanks to a built-in pocket.

To ensure a perfect fit, the Detlev Louis DL-JW-5 features adjustable straps on the cuffs and waist, as well as a snap on the collar to close it all the way up to the neck. For added utility, it comes with five pockets, and a connecting zip at the waist. Overall, this jacket carries a Class A PPE certification, and is available in sizes ranging from 36 to 46. Do note that it’s available only in black, and retails for 299.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $339 USD.