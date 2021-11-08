We’re well into the back half of 2021 now, so while motorcycle OEMs are busy showing off 2022’s finest new bikes, gear makers are busy showing us their newest gear. Enginehawk is a motorcycle gear brand that launched earlier in 2021 by helmet maker Ruroc. As of November, 2021, it has three new pieces sized for male riders. (Women’s gear is still listed as “coming soon” on the company’s website, for the record.)

First up is the Mother Trucker jacket which, as the name implies, is styled like a cross between a motorcycle jacket and a classic trucker jacket. That means you get the sherpa fleece lining for extra warmth, exterior chest pockets with flaps, and decorative seam designs reminiscent of trucker jackets. Padded diamond quilting accents on the shoulders and across the back lumbar area give the piece a finished look. SAS-TEC Level 1 armor in the back, elbows, and shoulders comes standard, and this jacket carries a CE AA rating for abrasion resistance.

For rider comfort, there are elasticated panels to ensure a fit that moves with you instead of fighting against you. DuPont ComforMax insulation helps keep riders warm without being bulky. Zipper-fastened chest vents blend into the jacket, for those who prefer a motorcycle jacket that isn’t so obvious about being a motorcycle jacket. It also has plenty of pockets, including some with pocket linings made of mesh to double as additional air vents.

Gallery: Enginehawk Fall 2021 Gear

3 Photos

The other two pieces in Enginehawk’s Fall 2021 collection can be worn either separately or together. Both the Combat Shirt and Tactical Gilet (or Tactical Vest if you’re in the U.S.) are inspired by Special Forces wear, according to Enginehawk.

The Combat Shirt comes with CE A tear and abrasion resistance, pockets, vents, micro-fleece-lined collar, and SAS-TEC Level 1 shoulder and elbow armor. Meanwhile, the Tactical Gilet comes with even more pockets, a CE AA tear and abrasion resistance rating, certified PPE B-Rating. Pairing it with the Combat Shirt not only adds warmth, but also brings a SAS-TEC SC-1/B Level 1 back protector to the mix.

All three pieces are available in men’s sizes from Small to 3XL. MSRP on the Mother Trucker jacket is $429, while both the Combat Shirt and Tactical Gilet will run you $299 apiece. If you’re reading this close to the time of writing on November 8, 2021, most of Enginehawk’s older gear is currently offered at a discount in the company’s online store. However, as these are new pieces, they aren’t yet eligible for a discount at this time.