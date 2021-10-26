On October 14, 2021, American Honda Motor Company notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about a safety recall on certain 2021 Trail 125 motorcycles. The gearshift pedal arm weld may fail, which could result in the entire pedal breaking off of the motorcycle while in operation. This could result in crashing and/or injury to riders.

Approximately 2,181 units are believed to be affected by an improperly welded gearshift pedal arm. American Honda Motor Company is instructing its dealers to not sell any new or used affected bikes until this situation is remedied on those units.

American Honda will replace the gearshift pedal arm parts on affected units, free of charge, as long as the repair is performed through an authorized Honda dealer. If you own a 2021 Trail 125, you should check with your local Honda dealer to see if your bike is affected by this recall.

Honda is making parts available to dealers beginning on November 1, 2021. The company has already prepared an official service bulletin for dealers that includes both written instructions and color photographs to instruct dealers on the exact repair procedure. Only qualified technicians can perform this repair in order to comply with Honda’s Service Bulletin instructions about this recall.

If you are purchasing a used 2021 Trail 125 from a private party, you may wish to check the VIN with Honda to see if this recall service has been performed on the vehicle. If it has not, you will want to have this service performed as soon as possible, as it could pose a significant risk while you are riding your new bike.

Honda’s number for this recall is KM8, and owners may contact Honda Powersports customer service at 1-866-784-1870. NHTSA’s campaign number for this recall is 21V-804. Concerned owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.