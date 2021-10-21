On October 12, 2021, KTM North America Incorporated issued a safety recall for certain 2018 through 2020 KTM and Husqvarna models, due to the possibility of their clutches suddenly becoming inoperable.

This recall affects all 2018 and 2019 KTM 690 Dukes, all 2018 through 2020 KTM 690 Enduro Rs, all 2019 through 2020 KTM 690 SMC Rs, all 2018 through 2020 Husqvarna Vitpilen 701s, all 2019 through 2020 Husqvarna Svartpilen 701s, all 2018 through 2020 Husqvarna Enduros, all 2018 through 2020 Husqvarna 701 Supermotos, and all 2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LRs.

A total of 8,398 individual motorcycles may be involved in this recall, which KTM says is about 15 percent of bikes. The issue stems from a bellow-style gasket clutch slave cylinder, which may have been damaged due to deviations during assembly.

A warning that your bike is experiencing this issue is any change in shifting behavior. If you notice that it’s harder to shift gears than it was before, your bike may be among the units affected. The production date range for affected motorcycles spans from September 2017 through June 2021.

The parts manufacturer has since changed the design of the clutch slave cylinder to a new one that does not have a bellow-style gasket that can be damaged. To remedy the issue in bikes affected by this recall, authorized KTM and Husqvarna dealers will inspect the clutch slave cylinder on bikes in the recall population to determine which version is in place. If they find the bellow-style gasket, they will replace it with the new version. All inspection and service will be performed free of charge to the customer.

KTM North America and Husqvarna Motorcycles North America are notifying dealers between October 8, 2021 and December 9, 2022 about this recall. Likewise, they are notifying registered owners of affected bikes between December 3, 2021 and December 9, 2022.

KTM’s numbers for this recall are KTB2112 and HTB2110. Owners may contact KTM customer service at 1-888-985-6090. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign number for this recall is 21V-792. Owners may contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.