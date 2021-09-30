On September 23, 2021, Ducati North America announced a recall of some 2019 Hypermotard 950 SP motorcycles due to a potentially faulty side stand. Some side stands were welded improperly, meaning the side stand could break or bend and the bike could fall down.

According to Ducati North America, a total of 205 units could potentially be affected, or one percent of the bikes sold. Affected bikes were produced between January 7, 2019 and March 29, 2019, with non-sequential VINs ranging between ZDMBAJDT2KB000366 and ZDMBAJDT9KB002213.

The problem relates to a small batch of motorcycles, which may feature a side stand with an improper weld joining the tube part to the forged part. The structural rigidity may be affected on these units. While some cases of parked motorcycles falling over due to this defect have been reported to Ducati, none of them resulted in any injuries. A total of 10 cases worldwide were reported, with seven showing bent side stands and three resulting in bikes actually falling down.

Ducati North America is instructing dealers to install new, structurally sound side stands on affected bikes, free of charge in its recall service. Requests for reimbursement for pre-notification repairs will be considered as per Ducati’s existing NHTSA-filed reimbursement procedures. If you own a potentially affected bike, you should contact your local authorized Ducati dealer to schedule a recall service for your machine.

Ducati dealers will be notified between September 28, 2021 and October 5, 2021. Owner notifications will be sent to registered owners between October 22, 2021 and October 29, 2021. Ducati’s number for this recall is SRV-RCL-21-011. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21V-738.

Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446. Additionally, owners may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.