On September 15, 2021, BMW Motorrad announced a worldwide recall for certain accessory footpegs that fit several GS models. The problem is that stress corrosion cracks may occur on the studs of some of the milled footrests available through the official BMW Motorrad accessories catalog. Since footpegs are meant to bear a rider’s weight, particularly when standing on adventure bikes, it is a potential safety issue.

That’s why BMW Motorrad will exchange affected parts free of charge. The replacement parts have had their materials composition modified so that the stress corrosion cracks in the old composition are no longer an issue.

Affected parts numbers include the following:

77 25 2 452 958 – Footrest adjustable, left, black solid

77 25 2 452 960 – Footrest adjustable, right, black solid

77 25 2 465 256 – Set of footrests adjustable, black solid

These accessory footrests fit multiple BMW Motorrad GS models as follows:

R 1200/1250 GS

R 1200/1250 GS Adventure

F 750 GS

F 850 GS

F 850 GS Adventure

Please note that BMW Motorrad does not list specific years pertaining to the models detailed above. If you have affected accessory footrests, BMW says that you should contact your authorized BMW Motorrad Retailer in order to exchange them for corrected parts. This is a worldwide recall, so any authorized BMW Motorrad dealer should be able to assist you in this matter.

In some cases, it’s possible that an exchange may not be available due to various circumstances. In that case, BMW Motorrad says that it will remove and convert the standard equipment pegs to your GS, as well as reimburse the purchase price of the recalled accessory footpegs in the form of a BMW Motorrad coupon, good toward other BMW merchandise in the future.

It’s not clear from BMW’s announcement of this recall how this problem was discovered, or whether any riders have reported injuries or crashes as a result of this fault. However, it sounds serious enough that you should probably contact your BMW dealer right away if you think your footpegs are included in this recall.