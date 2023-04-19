Chinese Manufacturer Lifan Updates The KPV150 Pro Adventure Scooter

The idea of an adventure scooter may seem strange, as "scooter" and "adventure" aren't exactly two words you'd use in a sentence. That said, the once-niche sub-segment of scooters has sort of made its way to the mainstream. It all started with the Honda X-ADV, and shortly thereafter, other manufacturers have tried their hand at a go-anywhere scooter, the newest of which comes from Peugeot in the form of the XP400.

If you move over to the Asian market, you'll notice that there are even more adventure-style scooters. These are, however, less for exploring backcountry roads and trails, and more for conquering pothole-laden streets and heavily congested urban roads. Take, for example, the KPV150 Pro from Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Lifan.

The KPV150 Pro has been around for quite some time now. In fact, we've talked about it before. For the 2023 model-year, however, the small-capacity adventure scooter has been given quite an interesting slew of updates. For instance, the bodywork has been redesigned, and the headlight looks like it's been taken straight off a BMW R 1250 GS. The scooter's bodywork is much more adventurous, too, as it gets an angular side fairing and a pointy tail section. There's also a silver panel at the base of the scooter giving it a faux belly pan.

On the tech side of things, the KPV150 Pro looks like it has the ground clearance to tackle more than just pothole-laden city streets. The inverted front forks offer far more travel than standard scooters, and the dual-purpose tires look like they're just waiting to be ridden off-road. On the performance front, meanwhile, the scooter has also been fitted with a better engine. The updated 150cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine has been upgraded with dual-overhead cams, and pumps out a rather healthy 16 horsepower and 9.8 pound-feet of torque.

Interestingly, the Lifan KPV150 Pro is also available in the Malaysian market as the WMoto Xtreme 150i. In Malaysia, the adventurous scooter carries a retail price of RM 9,588, which translates to approximately $2,168 USD. For reference, in the U.S. market, the Honda ADV150, a scooter with similar traits as the Lifan KPV150/ WMoto Xtreme 150i, retails for $4,349 USD – nearly double the price of the Chinese-made machine.