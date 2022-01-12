Lifan is a Chinese automobile and motorcycle manufacturer that was established in 1992 and is noted for producing low-cost vehicles that are mostly sold in Asia. The KPV150 ADV, the company's entry-level adventure scooter, has been updated with an off-road-friendly variant that is only available in China. Mechanical and accessory upgrades have been made to this new model.

The Lifan KPV150 boasts new golden aluminum alloy spoke wheels compatible with tubeless tires for the 2022 model year, which are generally found on considerably more expensive motorcycles. A new tail rack is also included, as well as a redesigned suspension system that has a 37mm USD fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. The rest of the scooter has stayed unchanged apart from these adjustments. The big windscreen and jagged body panels give it a rugged and sporty appearance.

It has an LED headlamp with DRL, an LCD instrument cluster, a USB and 12V charging outlet, adjustable handlebars, a side stand engine cutoff button, and an idle stop-start system, to name a few features. A 149.3cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine produces 12 horsepower. The scooter also comes with an 11-litre gas tank, 14-inch wheels with meaty dual-sport tires, and 180mm of ground clearance.

The scooter costs CNY 15,280, or about $2,400 USD, and comes in four colors: gray, white, yellow, and blue. It's highly unlikely that this bike will be accessible anywhere other than China and possibly a few surrounding regions. Given its impressive feature sheet, the scooter will undoubtedly be a formidable competitor for something like the Honda ADV 150, particularly if Lifan plays its cards correctly in terms of pricing. After all, when it comes to Chinese manufacturers, Lifan is one of the more well-known names in the industry.