Ola Electric has been making waves in the international EV scene lately. Despite being initially available in India only, the company, headed by visionary Bhavish Aggarwal, set out some audacious plans for itself that clearly set it apart from the competition. Apart from centering on sustainability, it also focuses on offering affordable mobility, and even women empowerment, as evidenced by its plans of employing a predominantly female workforce.

Towards the end of 2021, Ole Electric was able to commence the initial deliveries of the Ola electric scooter. However, it wasn't without its own set of issues. Moving forward, Ola has plans of improving its production, both in terms of quality and quantity. The company announced that it has increased production of the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooter to 1,000 units per day, after claiming to have supplied nearly 4,000 units in December 2021. Bhavish Aggarwal announced the news on social media.

While this is admirable, it is still a far cry from the claimed annual production of 2 million scooters. Nevertheless, the news should provide some reassurance to all of the customers who have been waiting for their bikes to arrive from the initial batch.

By the end of this January 2022, Ola will most likely open a second purchase opportunity for the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. In addition, the company has begun to install Hyperchargers across India. The Hypercharger Network, as you may know, is Ola Electric's ambitious project of rolling out fast-charging stations for the S1 scooter, as well as future models.

While Ola has begun delivering the initial batch of scooters, not all of the functionalities are presently available. On top of that, there have been several complaints when it comes to fit and finish, as well as overall quality control of the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. With the increased production, Ola should be able to supply the scooters faster, as well as fine tune manufacturing technicalities in the process.