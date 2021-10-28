We’ve talked about Ola Electric, an Indian EV startup known for the S1 scooter, quite a lot in recent months. Unsurprisingly, a company with goals as lofty as Ola Electric is bound to make its way to international headlines. For those of you who don’t know, Ola Electric seeks to be the biggest electric vehicle manufacturer, not just in India, but the whole world.

The company’s visionary CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has been very vocal on social media, expressing his plans for the company rather openly. Aggarwal stated that he envisions nearly 15-percent of the world’s electric scooters to be manufactured by Ola Electric in the company’s mega factory which is currently a work in progress. The FutureFactory, as it’s being called, will have a massive production capacity of ten million electric two-wheelers per year, with hopes of expanding into electric cars. Ola Electric has intentions of penetrating the European market in 2022, eyeing densely urbanized areas for its ultra-practical S1 electric scooter.

If all these goals aren’t ambitious enough for you, Ola Electric also laid out plans of building a Hypercharger Network in India. This vast network of fast-charging stations will consist of 100,000 locations, spread across 400 cities. Come 2022 alone, Ola seeks to put up 5,000 chargers in a total of 100 cities. As it would turn out, Ola is quick on its feet, as it has already set up its first Hypercharger Station in Bengaluru—a whole two months before the first S1 Scooter is scheduled to roll off the assembly line. The Hypercharger will allow you to charge the S1 up to 80-percent In under 20 minutes. That’s pretty impressive, if you ask me.

At the moment, the bookings for the Ola S1 scooter have been closed following an overwhelming response from the general public. You can, however, reserve a slot once bookings open again in November, for the low, low price of just $7. The Ola S1, once widely available, is undoubtedly the most affordable electric scooter in its class, especially given the tech and features it offers. At the equivalent of just under $1,200, it’s hard to beat the Ola S1’s value for money. Hopefully, this little electric scooter won’t disappoint once deliveries commence.