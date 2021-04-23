Perhaps one of the biggest challenges when it comes to the adoption of electric motorcycles into mainstream transportation is the need to develop fast-charging infrastructure. Despite all the advancements in battery technology over recent years, the fact remains that batteries still take longer to charge than loading a fuel tank up with gas.

India, one of the world's biggest producers of electric two-wheelers, has quite an impressive roster of companies dedicated solely towards the advancement of electric mobility. Just a couple of years ago, a lot of these lightweight electric scooters were extremely budget-oriented, and as such, lots of corners were cut when it came to the technology and overall quality of these products. These days, however, India has stepped up its game with some pretty impressive electric scooters chock full of tech. What's even better is the fact that some of these companies are investing heavily towards the development of fast-charging infrastructure.

One such company is Ola Electric. Known for its high-tech scooter based on the Etergo Appscooter, Ola has adopted some pretty high-tech manufacturing practices, and has proven itself as a strong up and coming player in the highly competitive electric scooter game. That said, Ola's investments towards the future of personal transport don't end in its scooters. The company is investing heavily on what it's calling the Ola Hypercharger Network, which is an ambitious project consisting of more than 100,000 fast-charging stations across 400 cities in India.

The company has phased the development of the Hypercharger Network such that it will open 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in the span of one year. But just how fast is its fast-charging tech? Well, Ola Electric claims that scooter riders will be able to charge their scooters from zero to 50-percent battery life in just 18 minutes—that's just as much time it takes to get a coffee from your nearest Starbucks. Additionally, this provides an impressive 75 kilometers of riding range. Now, this is some pretty impressive stuff, and it surely makes it even more convenient for those looking to make the shift to electric scooters.