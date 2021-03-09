A brand new electric scooter is expected to hit the market soon. We've covered quite a bit from Ola Electric and its upcoming scooter based on the Etergo Appscooter. We know that the company has set up a massive factory complete with a fleet of robots to automate the manufacturing process. Now, Ola Electric has finally released the first official image of the upcoming scooter.

While it's still unclear as to whether or not the new scooter will come in other colorways, the matte black finish on the Ola scooter makes it look rather sophisticated. It actually bears quite a resemblance to some of Vespa's scooters, with its sleek and minimalist lines. It does, of course, come with a unique design which gives the scooter an overall premium aesthetic. Similar to that of the legendary Italian scooter, Ola's electric scooter makes use of a single-sided front end, with a matching single-sided rear swing-arm. A set of alloy wheels finished in a blacked-out color scheme give the scooter a very sleek aesthetic.

Moving towards the rear of the scooter, Ola has fitted a set of grab handles, indicating that this scooter is capable of two-up riding. Although, given how small the seat is, I'd imagine riding two up on this electric scoot will only be comfortable for a short period of time. The tail of the scooter is very neatly designed with LED tail lights flushly integrated into the bodywork. The bike's overall stance, with its low-slung ride height, really does a good job in giving the scooter a premium look.

While this is the first image Ola has released of their upcoming scooter, we can expect this lovable little machine to storm into the market in droves. As it would turn out, Ola has invested a tidy $330-million USD in their massive factory in Tamil Nadu. Equipped with a fleet of over 3,000 robots working together with more than 10,000 workers, Ola expects to churn out a whopping 10 million vehicles each year. Ola claims that its mega-factory is the largest electric-scooter plant in the world.

While it may not seem like it just yet, Ola appears to have its arsenal for global electric scooter domination just about ready. When their electric scooter finally debuts in the market, I'm pretty sure scooters from Ather, Hero, Bajaj, and other mainstream electric manufacturers will be given a run for their money.