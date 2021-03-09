Nimbus Seeks To Redefine Urban Electric Mobility

What happens when you want the practicality of a motorcycle, the safety of a car, and just so happen to be an avid environmentalist? Well, you get a vehicle like the Nimbus Halo. But wait, I know what you're thinking: this isn't a motorcycle. Well, think again, according to the official Nimbus website, their vehicles are classified as electric motorcycles. However, given their enclosed nature, a helmet and motorcycle license isn't required.

The Nimbus halo is also operated in a similar fashion as that of an automobile—with a brake and accelerator pedal, and a circular device often referred to as a steering wheel. Now, vehicles like the Nimbus halo, and the AKO trike are sure to conjure up images of science fiction films, however, vehicles like this are beginning to make their way into the mainstream transportation scene. Looking at things from the bigger picture, they just make sense. Employing similar dimensions as that of a motorcycle, the Nimbus halo occupies a fraction of the space as that of a car.

Don't let the Halo's tiny size lead you to believe that the folks at Nimbus have let safety take a backseat. The Nimbus Halo has been constructed with high-strength steel and aluminum. It even comes with three airbags and a slew of sensors to help prevent collisions. Perhaps the coolest feature of the Nimbus Halo is the way it takes corners. Despite being an enclosed vehicle, the Halo leans through corners automatically, similar to how a regular motorcycle would corner. This is done thanks to Nimbus Balance, an in-house proprietary technology which ensures that the vehicle maintains its stability regardless of the speed.

This nifty feature allows a person who has no prior experience on two wheels to operate the Nimbus Halo as if it were a regular car. On top of this, a battery of safety features serves as a safety net in the unlikely event things go awry. The Halo comes standard with three airbags—one at front, and two curtain airbags. It even comes with Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) which provides automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, ABS, and traction control among others. This all seems pretty impressive for a vehicle whose top speed is limited to just 50 miles per hour.

It would seem that Nimbus is serious about integrating charging infrastructure for the Halo in various major cities. The company plans to put up Nimbus Zones equipped with fast-charge infrastructure in selected cities. Apart from this, the Nimbus Halo comes with an onboard charger that can fully charge the battery overnight via a standard household outlet. A 7kW charger is also available to further reduce charging time to an impressive two hours.