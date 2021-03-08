If there's one company in KTM's parent company, Pierer Mobility, that appears to have both eyes on the future, it's most probably Husqvarna. Yes, I know, their bikes are also the most retro-styled, however this styling isn't meant to look or feel vintage. In fact, Husqvarna's street bikes like the Vitpilen and Svartpilen give off a futuristic, almost steampunk vibe. On top of this, Huskies tend to be loaded with tech.

We previously covered Husqvarna's plans of launching an electric naked bike called the E-Pilen. This time round, Husqvarna is expected to launch yet another electric two-wheeler in the form of a scooter. Dubbed the E-01, this scooter looks super futuristic, and looks like it belongs on the International Space Station. Now, the new scooter was initially set to make its debut this year. However, certain delays seem to have pushed the unveiling to 2022. This definitely raises the anticipation of an already excited market, so, let's take a look at what we could see in the new Husky E-01.

For starters, we know that the upcoming electric scooter will share the underpinnings with another electric scooter, the Bajaj Chetak. While not available in the U.S. or Europe, the Chetak is an extremely popular electric scooter in India. That, plus given KTM's partnership with Bajaj, makes it very practical for the European brand to outsource development and production to India. The upcoming Husky electric scooter will be designed with the European customer in mind, however, chances are the E-01 will eventually make its way to the Asian market, and who knows, maybe we'll see it in the U.S., too.

As far as features are concerned, the scooter will be rather similar to the Bajaj Chetak. As such, it will come with a friendly power output of around 11 kW, which translates to around 15 horsepower—the limit for A1 learner-compliance in several parts of Europe.