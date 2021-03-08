It’s been some time since we last heard from motorcycle gear maker Pando Moto. That doesn’t mean that the company has been resting on its laurels, though. The folks there recently teamed up with Zero Motorcycles Europe to offer a completely new streetwear collaboration. While Pando’s motorcycle gear is all about intertwining style with protection, the Zero x Pando Moto collection is purely about looking your best at all times.

There are currently three pieces in this limited-edition collection: a short-sleeved t-shirt, a pullover-type hoodie (no zipper), and a sweatshirt. Let’s take a look.

All three feature the same bold graphic that reads, “POWERED BY NATURE … ELECTRIC BY CHOICE.” The text surrounds a sketch of a Zero in black and white, with a stylized, gold lightning bolt that takes up most of the body. Inside the lightning bolt, more handwritten text reads, “PANDO X ZERO.” All three pieces of upper-body casual apparel only come in a single color: black.

Gallery: Pando Moto x Zero Motorcycles Casualwear Collection

You could, of course, pair any of this capsule Pando x Zero collection up with any of Pando Moto’s actual motorcycle protective gear, such as its jeans or jackets. Just so we’re completely clear here, all three of these pieces are just regular, non-protective items of clothing, and do not feature any armor or use abrasion-resistant fabrics in their construction.

Additionally, all three shirts have names like they’re robots rather than people or items. The short-sleeved t-shirt is called MIKE ZERO-1, the hoodie is KYLE ZERO-1, and the sweatshirt is JOHN ZERO-1. Prices range from 44 Euros for the T-shirt up to 89 Euros for the hoodie. That’s about $52 to $106 as of March 8, 2021.

All three items say they’re a “regular fit,” which is a somewhat nebulous term since every manufacturer’s “regular” is not usually the same size. In any case, the T-shirt does specify that it’s a longer-than-average length, and all three items tell you what sizes their models are wearing, as well as the measurements of those models. Get out your tape measure, and you can hopefully figure out what size to order if you want any of these.