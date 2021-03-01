At the end of September, 2020, Polaris and Zero Motorcycles first announced that they were partnering up. Under the terms of their 10-year commitment, Polaris is developing a slew of electric off-road vehicles and snowmobiles that use Zero-built powertrains to drive them. As of March, 2021, we have some more information on the first fruit of this partnership.

Production on a brand-new, battery-powered Ranger side-by-side UTV is currently scheduled to begin sometime in December, 2021. Back when Polaris and Zero first announced their team-up, the duo planned to launch their first vehicle together in 2021. So, this isn’t too far off from that original schedule. If all goes according to plan, the new Ranger should land in dealers in February, 2022.

Unfortunately, no details have yet been released about the range, price, or specs on this first collaboration. Presumably, we can look forward to learning more about the new Ranger closer to December, 2021.

“The strength of our partnership with Zero Motorcycles and our own investments in electrification R&D enable us to leverage advancements in electric powertrains and performance to drive the off-road industry into the future,” Polaris senior VP and chief technical officer Mike Donoughe said in a statement.

“This will be one of the most technically advanced off-road vehicles on the market, and reinforces Polaris’ position as the innovation leader in powersports,” he concluded.

“Our rEV’d up strategy positions Polaris to help define yet another chapter in powersports innovation,” Polaris interim CEO Mike Speetzen added.

“With the rising interest in electrified vehicles, we are investing in electrification in order to meet the needs of current customers as well as appeal to tomorrow’s powersports riders. The all-new electric RANGER is our latest effort aimed at leading the industry forward in electrified powersports vehicles.”

Making the vehicle is one thing, but how UTV users like it will be the true test. We’ll look forward to seeing how it’s received once the electric Ranger makes its way out into the world.