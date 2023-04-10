Remember TVS? Your answer to that question probably depends on geography. TVS Motor Company produces a massive number of two- and three-wheelers in India, and also sells bikes in countries throughout the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Back in 2020, TVS also bought Norton Motorcycles and saved the troubled British brand from total ignominy after a period of scandal, and the new team there is currently hard at work on new things.

Here in the US, the name TVS isn’t as widely known. Despite that fact, though, we still know how to count, so we can tell you that selling three million bikes in a single series is a lot. Why is three million important? On April 3, 2023, TVS Motor Company announced that it had officially surpassed the three million sales mark worldwide with its TVS HLX series of rugged, capable, workhorse motorcycles.

In total, TVS sells bikes from the HLX series in 54 countries globally. According to TVS, the series is popular “particularly in rural and semi-urban regions across Africa, Middle East, and Latin America.” As you can see in the video, that’s because it’s made to go over roads (including dirt and gravel roads) in many types of conditions. Features such as dust protection to keep the rear suspension from getting too gunked up by road grime are important—and TVS has been paying attention.

In particular, TVS says, the HLX series has been met with growing demand by motorcycle taxi riders in Africa (also called boda-boda in East Africa). The HLX series was first introduced in 2013, but has grown by leaps and bounds since that time. In 2023, the series includes the HLX Plus, HLX 125, HLX 150, HLX 150 X, HLX 150 Disc, and HLX Gold models.

“We are delighted that our leading global brand TVS HLX has achieved the landmark sales milestone of 3 million units across global markets. This milestone is a reinforcement of our endeavor to continue delighting our customers with superior products that complement with robust customer satisfaction initiatives. This milestone is an acknowledgment of the customers’ preference for our products across geographies. We thank our customers for their continuous support and trust reposed on the brand over the years,” TVS Motor Company director and CEO, K.N. Radhakrishnan, said in a statement.

“The milestone is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and highlights our strong production and network capabilities. With TVS HLX, we built a brand that is synonymous with durability and performance while ensuring continuous product improvement. TVS HLX is a testimony to the customer insight driven product development. We remain committed to bring quality products, provide the best after-sale services and easy availability of genuine parts for our customers across the markets,” added TVS VP of international business, Rahul Nayak.