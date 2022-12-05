TVS Introduces Updated Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition In India

TVS is a brand that you may be familiar with thanks to bikes like the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS. The Indian motorcycle manufacturer has been working together with BMW for several years now to produce the German company’s beginner-friendly models. Back home in India, the brand has quite a wide selection of budget-friendly, commuter-focused two-wheelers—and the selection keeps growing.

On December 2, 2022, TVS Motor Company launched the new Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition. TVS’ Apache model range comes in all shapes and sizes—both fully faired and naked, and in a variety of displacements. The RTR 160 4V in particular, has long been a popular commuter model thanks to its decent performance, affordable price, and comfortable, upright seating position. The Special Edition version is expected to go on sale by 2023, and flaunts an elegant pearl white color scheme that contrasts beautifully with the existing matte black colorway for this model.

Apart from the new pearl white color scheme, TVS has also fitted the Apache RTR 160 4V with a restyled muffler that gives the bike a sportier sound, while at the same time reducing weight by one kilogram. While we’re at the topic of performance, the Apache RTR 4V is equipped with a 159.7cc, air and oil cooled single cylinder engine with electronic fuel injection. Considered by many as one of the best workhorse engines in its class, this robust powerplant churns our 17 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and 10.3 lb-ft of torque at 7,250 rpm. It sends power to the rear wheel via a five-speed manual transmission.

Setting the Special Edition version apart is a redesigned seat with a two-tone upholstery giving the bike a more premium look. The bike also gets adjustable clutch and brake levers, as well as three riding modes consisting of Urban, Sport, and Rain. Last but not least, it features TVS’s mobile phone integration system, SmartXonnect, which allows you to pair your phone to the bike’s display, and view ride stats and data via a dedicated mobile app. As for pricing, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition retains for Rs 130,000, or around $1,596 USD.