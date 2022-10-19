Accessing the youths is no small undertaking these days. With their heads buried in some tablet or smartphone half the time, it’s difficult to distract youngsters from their distractions. So, why not meet them where they are, right? At least that’s what Indian motorcycle manufacturing giant TVS Motor believes, as the brand took to the Metaverse to launch its updated 2022 Raider 125 model.

TVS didn’t tamp down the pandering tone either, featuring renowned gamer Ujjwal Chaurasia, influencer/content creator Shlok Srivastava, and musical act Armaan Malik alongside presenter and TVS Marketing SVP Aniruddha Haldar. During the nearly 22-minute unveiling, Haldar not only introduced TVS’s new Motoverse platform but also rolled out the 2022 Raider 125.

Staying on theme, the Raider remains mechanically unchanged but earns a considerable tech upgrade in the form of a new five-inch TFT display. Bluetooth connectivity unlocks on-the-go call management, music control, and voice assist for added safety. The new console also automatically directs the rider to nearby filling stations when it detects low fuel levels. Users won't get out in the cold either, as the system's weather updates report all upcoming conditions.

The previous-generation Raider (disc brake variant) commanded a ₹93,489 price tag ($1,125 USD). The new TVS SmartXonnect dash brings that total up to ₹99,990 ($1,205 USD). TVS’s marketing efforts don’t stop there, though.

Fans and prospective purchasers can enter TVS's new Metaverse—after a short signup procedure and selecting a pre-made avatar—and explore to their heart’s content. Well, at least within the bounds set by TVS. Currently, the program cordons off large areas of the map in order to direct users to Motoverse auditoriums, which loop the pre-reordered launch video.

In the future, the platform will host product experiences, gaming zones, and tech reviews, but it’s a virtual ghost town at the moment. The real question is: will all this Gen Z pandering pan out for TVS or will youngsters see the TVS Motoverse as a marketing ploy in disguise? Do you want to ride a digital motorcycle through the uncanny valley? Only time will tell.