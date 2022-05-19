Valentino Rossi is undoubtedly one of the most instantly recognizable names and faces in the world of racing. As impressive and illustrious as his racing career, the multiple world champion is also a talented entrepreneur with an eye to the future. Apart from breeding tomorrow's generation of racers in the VR46 Academy, Rossi also offers his fans interactive and engaging content, keeping the love for his legacy burning, even after his retirement.

Valentino Rossi recently launched the VR46 Metaverse in collaboration with Italian media holding group The Hundred, reinforcing the VR46 brand in the fast rising digital and virtual world. The new firm founded by the nine-time world champion is devoted to generating and developing original and entertaining content about the VR46 brand in the Metaverse, gaming universe, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) ecosystem. The world-renowned VR46 brand will collaborate with The Hundred to build a strong virtual presence for "The Doctor" throughout the world, focusing on racing fans and gamers.

Expressing his excitement towards his new virtual venture, Rossi explained in an article published by PR News Wire, "Entering this massive project is an exciting venture that I've decided to embark on with a structured approach, in partnership with high-level players." He further explained that through VR46 Metaverse, he seeks to be able to reach fans from all over the globe. "I am thrilled to be able to reach fans all over the world, bringing them the atmosphere and enthusiasm of VR46 through new technologies."

The project has a multi-year timeline, with the first pieces of material due in 2022. The goal of the VR46 Metaverse is to create a global platform dedicated to "The Doctor," the VR46 Racing Team, and the VR46 Academy within the virtual space, where fans of Valentino Rossi, as well as all motorsports enthusiasts, can meet VR46 official riders, interact with fellow fans and enthusiasts, and even race against one another once the brand's gaming initiatives are in place.

As CEO of the joint company, Jean Claude Ghinozzi, an experienced worldwide leader with experience at Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, and Electronic Arts, will head the VR46 Metaverse project. The first material developed by the new firm, which is planned to be released as early as 2022, will provide immersive and engaging experiences to both Valentino Rossi's long-time fans and a new audience formed by the advent of new technologies.