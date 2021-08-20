Young consumers have largely remained elusive to motorcycle manufacturers in the past decade. While today’s youth hasn’t taken to two wheels like previous generations, they still bring vital knowledge and perspective to the table. Concepts from young designers give us a different perspective on legacy brands such as Ducati and Harley-Davidson.

Now, a student from Italy’s Institute for Applied Arts and Design (IADD) re-envisions a Yamaha motorcycle as an extension of the rider. In partnership with the bLU cRU, young motorcycle designer Noemi Napolitano dreamt up the Double Y concept to appeal to her peers. Featuring lightweight construction and innovative systems, the futuristic design prioritizes practicality and ease of use.

Gallery: Yamaha Double Y Concept

4 Photos

Inspired by human anatomy, the Double Y resembles the muscles of the human back when viewed from above and the silhouette of an athletic swimmer from profile. The new handlebar apparatus also delivers a stronger cohesion between (wo)man and machine. When activated, the two forearm rests unfold from the faux gas tank.

The two vertically-mounted handlebar posts may seem counterintuitive to countersteering, but the novel handlebar system is more ergonomically correct and relieves the rider’s wrists. When the motorcycle isn’t in use, owners will be able to fold the forearm rests back into the bodywork, simultaneously protecting the bike while adding a new level of security and theft prevention.

Of course, the Double Y concept leans on electronics to attract newer riders, but the systems focus on connectedness and communication between motorcycles instead of performance. The young designer also stresses that the electronics should be easily accessible and uncomplicated for newer users. As Napolitano’s thesis project, the Double Y is already helping Yamaha access the youth. Hopefully, Iwata takes the innovative design into consideration as it develops its future models.