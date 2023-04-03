Electric two-wheelers, more specifically electric scooters and commutes have seen a massive spike in the Asian market, especially in India. Thanks to rising gas prices and the government's heavy incentivization for folks to go green, it just makes sense that electric scooters are perfect for commuting around the city. On top of that, thanks to the growing number of players leveling the playing field, EV two-wheelers have becomre more affordable.

TVS Motor Company is one of the most popular motorcycle manufacturers in India. You may be familiar with this brand through its joint venture with BMW Motorrad wherein the company handled the development and production of the G 310 model range. Now occupied by three models – the G 310 R naked roadster, the G 310 GS adventure bike, and most recently, the G 310 RR sportbike – the small-displacement single-cylinder motorbikes have gained global popularity, and are favorites among beginner riders.

Exclusive to the Indian market, meanwhile, TVS has its own electric scooter, and one that's been performing exceptionally well sales-wise, too. In March, 2023 alone, the TVS iQube saw a massive sales increase of 750 percent versus March, 2022. This proves that not only is the TVS iQube an excellent e-scooter platform, but also that more and more Indian commuters are accepting electric two-wheelers with open arms. Diving into a little more detail, TVS Motor Company sold a whopping 15,634 units of the iQube in March 2023, versus just 1,799 sold in March of 2022.

In recent years, the TVS iQube has been joined by a number of new models from both new and established companies. Scooters like the Ola S1 and Ather 450X have challenged the iQube, but TVS' electric scooter continues to be a popular option among commuters. It's powered by a 4.4-kilowatt electric motor providing the scooter with a top speed of 49 miles per hour. As for the battery, the no-frills scooter is rocking a 2.25-kilowatt-hour battery pack capable of returning about 50 miles on a single charge. It takes approximately five hours to fully charge the battery.

In India, the TVS iQube has a starting price of Rs 105,850, or the equivalent of about $1,297 USD, making it one of the more affordable models in the premium electric scooter segment.