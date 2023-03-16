Bajaj Presents The 2023 Pulsar NS200 And NS160 In India

The Pulsar family of street bikes has long been among the most popular models in Bajaj’s lineup. Sold in multiple markets across Asia and South America, the Pulsar is loved for its sporty looks mated to dependable and efficient performance. Available in a variety of configurations and displacements, the Pulsar NS200 has long been the most premium model. As such, Bajaj has updated it, along with the NS160 in the Indian market for 2023.

The naked street bikes have mostly been enhanced with dual-channel ABS and an inverted front fork. Its inverted front fork offers the motorbike a more solid and imposing appearance while also lowering unsprung weight, resulting in a more supple suspension feel. The instrument cluster has also been updated with a new gear position indicator and distance-to-empty meter.

The NS200 is powered by a single-cylinder, 200cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates 24.5 horsepower and 13.2 pound-feet of torque. These stats remain unaltered from the previous version of the motorbike. The NS200 has, however, undergone a redesign that has resulted in a 1.5-kilogram weight reduction. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, as previously. Overall, the NS200's mix of performance and lightweight design makes it a popular choice for riders seeking an agile and responsive motorbike.

The new dual-channel ABS system on the NS200 offers riders more confidence and peace of mind when pushing the bike to its limits. The braking system comprises of a 300-millimeter disc in front and a 230-millimeter disc in back, both of which are responsible for bringing the bike to a complete stop fast and effectively.

Similarly, the NS160 has bigger and better brakes compared to its predecessor. In addition to the brakes, the NS160 now sports wider front and rear tires for improved grip and stability when cornering and accelerating. These changes on both models contribute to the motorcycles' overall performance and safety, allowing riders to have a safer yet engaging riding experience.

The Pulsar NS200 and NS160 motorcycles come in four different color options: Metallic Pearl White, Glossy Ebony Black, Satin Red, and Pewter Grey. The newly updated Pulsar NS200 is priced at Rs 1,47,000 in India, which is roughly equivalent to $1,774 USD. Meanwhile, the Pulsar NS160 has a price tag of Rs 1,34,000, which translates to approximately $1,617 USD. These prices may vary depending on the location and taxes applicable in different regions.