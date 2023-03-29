Honda Releases New Colors For 2023 Activa 125 In India

For more than two decades, the Honda Activa has been one of the most popular scooters in the Indian market. Loved by both enthusiasts and commuters alike, the Activa is characterized by its simple, no-frills design, affordable price and maintenance, and bulletproof reliability. Over the course of its life, the Activa has seen multiple iterations, and today, it continues to be one of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's (HMSI) best-selling models.

Honda has made a few little improvements to the Activa for the 2023 model year. This includes a change to its color scheme; compared to the previous model's six paint schemes, there are now just five color options available. These hues are Pearl Precious White with Salen Silver Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Heavy Gray Metallic, Pearl Night Star Black, and Mid Night Blue Metallic.

In terms of technical updates, the 2023 Activa 125 features a revised semi-digital instrument cluster that shows more data such as a clock, ECO indicator, and service interval indicator. Also, the top-tier H-Smart model has the Smart Key technology that was first presented for the Activa 6G in early 2023. With the help of the Smart Key, you can remotely control the ignition, under-seat storage, and fuel cap. Moreover, it makes it possible to include anti-theft and Smart Find technology.

The OBD2 system, which will be required in India starting on April 1, 2023, has also been upgraded by Honda into the engine of the 2023 Activa 125. The engine's specs are still the same, though. It's powered by a 124cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces a maximum of eight horsepower at 6,500 rpm and a maximum of seven pound-feet of torque at 5,000 rpm.

The hardware setup is supported by a 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheel combination and is built on an underbone frame. A rear monoshock and conventional telescopic forks make up the suspension system. The scooter also has a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, albeit a less expensive drum brake model is still offered.

Specific to the Indian market, the 2023 Honda Activa 125 retains its incredibly attractive pricing. The base drum brake model retails for just Rs 76,892, or the equivalent of about $936 USD, while the top-range version with the Smart Key system retails for Rs 88,093, or about $1,072 USD.