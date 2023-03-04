Everyone needs a getaway every once in a while. For most folks, that includes beachside lounging with a cocktail at some far-flung tropical location. You see, the thing is, motorcyclists aren’t most folks. Many two-wheeled fanatics see each vacation as an excuse to ride in an all-new environment. If you covet that sense of adventure for your holidays, Costa Rica Unlimited (CRU) Dirt Bike Tours might be the ideal getaway.

The guided tours accommodate solo travelers with an all-inclusive experience. Group bookings receive a “deep” discount, though CRU doesn’t disclose the exact amount. Catering to various skill levels, each group ride includes lead and chase guides to ensure both fun and safety.

Within each individual package, CRU will provide transportation to and from the airport and customers will stay at the CRU compound for five days and four nights. The facility features four homes, a double infinity pool, an outdoor bar, and patio decks overlooking the picturesque Costa Rican jungles and beaches.

Participants will enjoy three days of riding aboard their choice of bike from CRU’s stable, which currently includes the 2023 Husqvarna FE 350, 2022 GasGas EC 300/EC 350F, 2021 KTM 300/350, and 2021 Yamaha Z250F. The tour company will provide all the necessary fuel, execute nightly bike prep, and wash/clean riding gear.

In addition to the two-wheeled experience, CRU will handle all meals throughout the stay along with one extra activity such as ziplining or a massage. Each reservation also comes with a CRU t-shirt and swag. Bookings are open now for May 19-23, June 9-13, and July 1-5, 2023.

At $2,850, the Dirt Bike Tours are, by no means, a cheap vacation, but CRU justifies the price with its off-roading expertise and all-inclusive accommodations. If your idea of a vacation includes ripping through single-track jungle trails and tropical beaches, Summer 2023 might be the ideal time to take a much-needed getaway.