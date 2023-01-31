Malaguti Presents The Specter GP 125 Commuter For The European Market

Those of you who have been anywhere in Asia would be familiar with the strange commuter motorcycles that are pretty much ubiquitous no matter where you go. These machines, referred to as underbone motorcycles, are essentially a cross between a scooter and standard motorcycle. This means that they provide similar practical amenities as a scooter, while being operated in the same fashion as a motorbike.

Outside of Asia and Latin America, underbone motorcycles are pretty much non-existent. In Europe, however, a certain Italian manufacturer seems to have an interest in the popular underbone platform in Asia, and has launched its own version for the European market. That manufacturer is none other than Malaguti, a firm known for its affordable and practical commuter two-wheelers, more specifically, its scooters.

It’s called the Specter GP 125, and in a similar fashion to the likes of the Yamaha Xciter and the Honda RS150, puts a sporty twist to the traditional underbone machine. Ergonomically, the Specter is just like any other underbone model—it gets a straight handlebar, a two-up saddle, and relatively mid-set foot pegs for a neutral riding position. The fuel tank is situated under the saddle, so the rider is free to place their bags or groceries in front of them between their legs. Indeed, the Malaguti Specter GP 125 looks like it’s been plucked straight out of Indonesia.

On the performance side of the equation, the Malaguti Specter GP 125 is powered by a rudimentary 125cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. With a max output of just 10 horsepower and 6 lb-ft of torque, the Specter is well within European legislation for first time riders, or A1 license holders in certain countries.

Other features on the Specter are rather commonplace for the beginner-focused segment. It rolls on front and rear 17-inch wheels, with disc brakes on either end. It isn’t specified if the bike will get ABS, but usually, models of this displacement sport a Combined Braking System (CBS) instead. Suspension hardware is equally basic, with a standard telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the back. The bike also gets LED lights all around and a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analog tachometer. Last but not least, it gets edgy, angular bodywork, giving it a sporty aesthetic.

As of this writing, Malaguti has yet to announce the availability of the new Specter GP 125 in the European market. However, it has pegged the price of the beginner-friendly two-wheeler at 2,499 Euros, or approximately $2,700 USD.