Energica Motor Company has endured several formative events over the past two years. After financial technology firm Ideanomics seized majority ownership of the electric motorbike OEM, it implemented key changes to Energica’s model. Long seen as a race-bred boutique brand, the Italian marque shifted priorities to building out its dealer network and becoming a market leader.

It looks like those efforts paid off in 2022, with Energica posting a 52-percent surge in sales (compared to 2021). In the process, the firm also posted a 67-percent spike in revenue last year. That growth follows Energica’s recent dealer expansions. In 2022, the company established 15 new dealerships in the U.S. and set up 33 additional locations throughout the rest of the world.

As of January 2023, Energica now has 135 dealers and importers. It only plans to increase that number over the next 12 months. The ever-growing dealer network can’t hog all the credit, though. Energica’s first adventure-touring model, the Experia, also contributed to the positive figures. Orders for the e-ADV already equal half of all Energica sales in 2022.

"Our success is ultimately a reflection of our customers' belief that Energica makes the best electric motorcycles on the market,” Energica CEO Livia Cevolin acknowledged. “I am incredibly proud and honored by the great feedback Energica received in the first half of the year, especially with the launch of the Experia.”

Energica isn’t putting all its eggs in the EV basket, however. The company’s Energica Inside initiative aims to partner with two-wheeler, agricultural, and marine OEMs in order to solve electrification challenges.

Additionally, police forces worldwide are starting to consider electric motorbike fleets after Energica delivered 88 EsseEsse9+ units to the Indonesian National Police for the G20 Bali Summit. With all that demand, Ideanomics hopes to increase Energica’s output in the coming year.

“One of the foundational projects we are progressing together is accelerating manufacturing,” revealed Ideanomics President Robin Mackie. “Together, we are in the process of doubling Energica's headquarters and assembly footprint, as well as installing advanced automation solutions. The result will be more high-performance motorcycles reaching dealers and customers faster."

Following Energica’s MotoE World Cup exit and the Ideanomics takeover, we weren’t sure how the electric brand would adapt. Fortunately, it emerged on the other side all the better for it.