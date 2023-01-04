The Velimotor VMX 08 Is A Lightweight Carbon Fiber Electric Enduro

The Velimotor VMX 08, a Chinese electric off-road two-wheeler, is an intriguing addition to the booming off-road electric motorbike category. It falls between a mountain bike and an electric enduro, comparable to the Light Bee from Sur-Ron, another Chinese electric-two-wheeler that has seen popularity in multiple markets.

In terms of overall construction, the Velimotor VMX 08 has clearly been designed with keeping the weight as low as possible. The VMX 08's carbon fiber laminate components include the frame, rear swing arm, body panels, and even the handlebars. According to Velimotor, the VMX 08 weighs less than 50 kilograms. To be precise, the overall weight is stated to be 47.5 kilograms— that would be bulky for a bicycle or pedelec, but it's really light for an electric motorbike.

In reality, the VMX 08 is a motorbike, more specifically a light motorcycle. The electric motor has a peak output of 6,000 watts (approximately eight horsepower) and a reported top speed of up to 62 miles per hour. The 72-volt air-cooled synchronous motor with permanent magnets is positioned beneath the carbon swingarm. Because the motor is directly adjacent to the swingarm pivot point, the bike has a low center of gravity and optimal weight distribution.

The lithium-ion cells in the battery pack have a capacity of 45 Ah, allowing for a range of up to 168 miles. According to Velimotor, these range numbers are only feasible if you ride gently and no faster than 28 miles per hour. However, Velimotor has not yet shared any more information on the batteries or charging time.

The VMX 08's foundations include wire-spoke wheels shod with knobby off-road tires. With front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, the braking system should give adequate stopping force on even the most challenging trails and off-road terrain. In terms of suspension, the front is cushioned and dampened by an upside-down telescopic fork, while the back is handled by a centrally mounted monoshock.

Velimotor's VMX 08 costs $3,080 and comes with a tiny LCD cockpit, LED lights all around, and a bracket for rear lights and number plates fixed on the swingarm . Based on the specs and performance numbers, it's unclear whether the VMX 08 will be road-legal. It does have a headlight, rear-view mirrors, and turn signals, but chances are it'll have to be registered as a motorcycle and having a license will likely be required.