Bluroc Introduces The Beginner-Friendly Legend 125 In Europe

Those of you who are into budget-friendly, yet stylish motorcycles will certainly be familiar with Bluroc. The Belgian company previously known as Bullit has made a name for itself in Europe and the U.K. thanks to its bargain two-wheelers mostly used by young beginner riders. With an emphasis on retro looks, the brand sources its machines from Chinese manufacturers, and is able to sell stylish bikes for very little money, all things considered.

Bluroc Motorcycles has been in the game for nearly a decade now, and continues to be a popular brand in the beginner motorcycle market across Europe. As more and more Chinese manufacturers roll out models in the budget-oriented spectrum, Bluroc has been able to capitalize on this with new model launches, too. After all, its bikes are basically rebranded Chinese-made bikes made to conform to the latest safety and emission standards. That being said, the new Bluroc Legend 125, now Euro 5-compliant, and retailing for just 2,599 Euros (about $2,558 USD) undoubtedly makes a strong case for itself.

Sporting a retro-style look, the Legend 125 is more scrambler than café racer, with its diminutive proportions giving the two-wheeler a playful character. It gets a wide handlebar giving the rider ample leverage. Additionally, a long one-piece saddle makes for comfortable two-up riding around the city. Aesthetically, blacked out body panels and engine components, as well as fork gaiters enhance the bike’s rugged looks. Another interesting styling element are the subtle side covers embellished with the Union Jack on the side.

On the performance side of things, the Bluroc Legend 125 is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 11.6 horsepower. Despite being a rudimentary air-cooled engine, it still conforms to the latest Euro 5 emission standards. This pint-sized engine sips juice from a large 14-liter fuel tank, ensuring quite a lot of range in between fuel stops.

Meanwhile, suspension duties are handled by non adjustable telescopic forks up front, and a pair of preload-adjustable rear shocks. The Legend 125 rolls on 17-inch wire spoke wheels shod in dual-purpose rubber, and comes to a stop with front and rear disc brakes. All this makes for a rather lightweight machine, tipping the scales at no more than 110 kilograms.