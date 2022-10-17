Many racing helmets opt for carbon fiber shells. From weight savings to protection to aesthetics, carbon fiber delivers a litany of advantages. Those same strengths also suit adventure touring riders, though. X-Lite caters to travelers near and far by drawing inspiration from both its X-502 dirt bike model and X-803 race lid for the new X-552 Ultra Carbon full-face helmet.

The Italian manufacturer constructs the helmet's shell from carbon fiber and shows off its handiwork with a gloss finish. The touring model comes in an assortment of graphic treatments, but none of them can steal the spotlight from the expertly-laid carbon weave.

The X-552 doesn’t just have a passion for fashion. Its Pinlock-ready, anti-scratch shield offers flip-up functionality for the trail while the detachable off-road peak and VPS drop-down sun visor further ease long highway runs.

During those mile-logging trips, X-Lite's Carbon Fitting Racing Experience inner liner and net prioritize all-day comfort. Those looking for a more personalized fit will rejoice over the brand’s Liner Positioning Control feature, eyewear compatibility, and removable cheek padding.

Should the unthinkable occur, X-Lite simplifies helmet removal for medical responders with the Nolan Emergency Release System (NERS). Leaving no stone unturned, the X-552 also features a breath guard and chin spoiler to adapt the helmet to differing weather conditions.

X-Lite produces the adventure touring lid in two outer shells and six inner shells that span seven different sizes. Small through Medium helmets run the smaller outer shell. The larger variant encases sizes Large through 3XL. The X-552 splits its six inner layers between XXS/XS, S, M, L, XL, and 2XL/3XL.

X-Lite offers the ECE 22.06-approved helmet in several solid and graphic colorways, and all accept Nolan’s B902X and B602X N-Com communicators. Starting at €559.99 ($550 USD), the X-552 doesn’t just bring racing performance to the open road, it does so at an affordable price point.