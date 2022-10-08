Portuguese helmet brand, Nexx, put out a new colorway of its new X.R3R lid recently, called the Hagibis.

About a year ago, Nexx updated its lineup with several new models. The X.R3R became the brand’s newest offering on the market for riders who want a light carbon fiber lid with tons of quality in tow. Nexx is one particular brand in the market that has a way with carbon fiber. Even before this release, there were a bunch of models that were already shelled in the space-age material including some retro-inspired lids.

Now, Nexx is taking things a little further, introducing the X.R3R Hagibis which is available in a variety of shell materials like fiberglass, a special FIM-homologated version, and the purple-tinted carbon fiber model you see here.

If the spoiler wasn’t a dead giveaway already, the X.R3R is a sport helmet that will find its home on the race track, on sportbikes, or on sport nakeds. The new color that Nexx is fielding is an eye-catching hue of carbon weave tinted in purple that looks quite fantastic if I do say so myself.

Gallery: Nexx X.R3R Hagibis

4 Photos

As for its specifications and safety ratings, we’re looking at a 1,350-gram weight (2.98 pounds), as Nexx states, and it's got some gold accents all over. It comes with a clear lens inside the box and no secondary visor in the helmet, however, Nexx makes things easier for riders by including and installing the tinted visor so it's ready to go for your next sunny ride.

Homologations include ECE 22.06 but there are other variations of this helmet that you can get which are homologated all the way up to the FIM standard. There are three shell sizes across the XXS to XXL size range and its interior is blessed by Nexx’s X.MART fabric which is moisture-wicking and guaranteed to keep fresh. Speaking of, there are a total of six air intakes and four exhaust vents on this lid and Nexx also provides a spoiler extension just in case you want an even more aggressive look and feel to the helmet.

You can get the Nexx X.R3R Hagibis for about $700 USD, a good value considering the price of other premium sport-oriented lids.