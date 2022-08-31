If you consider yourself a fashionable rider, odds are you have (or have had) a Bell Bullitt in your helmet collection. Its round shell shape, old-school aesthetic, and impeccable fit and finish make the modish lid an excellent complement to any modern-classic or neo-retro. If a Bullitt doesn’t currently highlight your helmet lineup, you’re in luck.

Long-time collaborator Roland Sands teamed up with Bell yet again, and his latest Bullitt Carbon Mulholland helmet graphic is an absolute banger. The ‘70s-inspired color block gradient commands the eye with hues of red, orange, maroon, and brown. Motul, K&N, and Dunlop logos only supplement the throwback palette.

“Bell has been a partner of mine since my racing days, and I’m proud to continue our long-standing partnership,” explained Sands. “The Bullitt Carbon has long been a favorite helmet of mine because of the carbon composite shell and large eye port.”

Gallery: Bell x RSD Bullitt Carbon Mulholland Helmet

5 Photos

Under the vintage racing stripes, the carbon composite shell adds extra texture to the treatment while maintaining the model's lightweight construction. Like the standard Bullitt Carbon, the expansive eye port maximizes the rider’s vision without sacrificing the protection of a chin bar. The black leather interior not only aligns with the helmet’s cosmetics but also accommodates riders with a supple fit.

The lid isn't just a looker, though. The multi-density EPS liner, mesh intake and exhaust ports, and two included face shields marry form and function. Thanks to its safety features, the Bell Bullitt Carbon Mulholland helmet achieves both DOT and ECE approval.

“As one of the longest-tenured collaborators for Bell, Roland brings new ideas and visuals to every project,” noted Bell marketing director SJ Owen. “The RSD Bullitt Carbon Mulholland is a stunning helmet that will be a great addition to any rider’s collection.”

Even with Roland Sands’ retro graphic sweetening the pot, the Mulholland graphic maintains the standard Bullitt Carbon’s $669.95 price tag. Luckily, sizes span a broad swath of riders too, ranging from S (54-55cm) through XL (60-61cm). Whether or not you already have a Bell Bullitt in the collection, the Bullitt Carbon Mulholland ain’t one you’ll want to sleep on.