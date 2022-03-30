Bike builder Charlie Stockwell has been an instrumental figure in London's custom motorcycle scene for years. It seems like the Warr’s Harley-Davidson builder has unlimited range as well, transforming a Sportster into an urban motard and converting a Softail into a Burning Man bike. Aside from his awe-inspiring custom projects, Stockwell races a Sportster on the dirt oval and a Street 750 on the track.

With all that speed and style under his wing, it’s only natural that Bell helmets would draw from the Stockwell well for a unique iteration of its Eliminator helmet. In standard form, the full-face lid appeals to cruiser and retro riders with a classic silhouette and modern accents. The helmet boasts a composite fiberglass shell that comes in three sizes (XS-MD, MD/LG-XL, 2XL-3XL) and three internal EPS liners. The antibacterial interior liner is removable and washable, but Bell’s Velocity Flow Ventilation System keeps things fresh between washes.

The helmet comes with an anti-fog ProVision visor and is prepped to accept Bluetooth communication units. A double-d buckle closure and a Magnafusion chin strap retainer ensure comfort and safety, and the Eliminator meets both DOT and ECE 22.05 standards. Bell keeps the core components intact for the Stockwell variant, but a flame paint job helps the helmet stand out on the road.

Stockwell balances the black base paint with white flame licks and gold pinstripes. The livery is a more subdued approach (for flames), as opposed to the candy colors found on similar paint jobs. The design draws from Stockwell’s racing experience and Motor Company roots, which should appeal to a younger crowd within the Harley-Davidson culture.

With the standard Eliminator coming in at $419.95, Bell only adds a $10 markup to the Stockwell helmet at $429.95. Bell also offers the throwback, full-face lid in a wide array of sizes from XS-3XL. Charlie Stockwell may be an instrumental figure in London’s custom motorcycle scene, but his designs are also ready-made for today’s retro helmets.