Daniel Craig wrapped up his stint as 007 in 2021’s No Time to Die. The latest Bond series didn’t end without rectifying a tragic oversight in previous installments—replacing its BMW partnership with a Triumph deal. The British brand joined compatriots Land Rover and Aston Martin on the set, but Triumph happily leveraged the collaboration for two limited-edition bikes.

In his turn as the M16 agent, Craig brought a gritty, bare-knuckled nature to the character. Triumph matched that rugged demeanor with limited-run Scrambler 1200 XE and Tiger 900 Rally Pro Bond Editions. Both models also earned screentime in No Time to Die too, further aligning the two brands. To strengthen the partnership and celebrate the film series’ 60th anniversary, it looks like Hinckley will return to 007’s suave roots with a special-edition Speed Triple 1200 RR.

In a recent Instagram on Triumph’s page, the brand obscures what looks like the faired super naked behind a pain of ribbed glass. While viewers can clearly discern the model's gunmetal grey paint scheme, a closer look reveals ‘60’ emblazoned across the tank.

If the limited-edition model is indeed the Speed Triple 1200 RR, Bond fanboys can expect 178 horsepower (at 10,750 rpm) and 92.3 lb-ft of torque (at 9,000 rpm) at their disposal. The retro racer also foregoes the platform’s run-of-the-mill handlebars for clip-ons and raises the footpegs for chase scene-worthy speeds. Q would approve of the model’s Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension and Bond would applaud the Speed Triple’s muscular yet elegant lines.

Aside from the standard equipment, Triumph hasn’t leaked any other details surrounding the upcoming release. Will the Speed Triple 1200 RR get a passenger seat ejector button? How about tire-slashing hubcaps or front-mounted machine guns? Better yet, maybe we’ll see a smoke screen or oil slick feature.

A girl can only dream, but we’ll certainly be waiting (with bated breath) to see what Triumph and Bond have up their sleeves this time.