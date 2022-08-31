Chinese Motorcycle Manufacturer Keeway Debuts V302C Cruiser In India

Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have been serious about ramping up their performance and build quality. Less than a decade ago, any motorcycle made in China would have immediately been shunned due to mostly true stereotypes pertaining to quality. These days, however, even the biggest companies have embraced Chinese manufacturing, with no less than brands like MV Agusta and Harley-Davidson joining forces with companies from China.

Inevitably, this has resulted in Chinese manufacturers acquiring the skills and manufacturing processes of their western counterparts, and we’ve been seeing impressive new models from the likes of QJ Motor and CFMoto. Another up and coming Chinese motorcycle brand is Keeway, under the QJ Motor group, who has recently dabbled in the world of bigger bikes after previously specializing in small-displacement scooters and commuters. More specifically, Keeway has introduced the V302C cruiser in India with prices ranging from Rs 389,000 ($4,883 USD) to Rs 409,000 ($5,134 USD).

Keeway recently made its debut in the Indian market with the Vieste 300, Sixties 300i, and K-Light 250V cruiser. In terms of features and performance, the V302C cruiser has the potential to improve the entry-level cruiser market in India. The Keeway V302C features the same muscular, neo-retro body design as the Benda BD300 and is basically a rebranded version of the cruiser. It has a sturdy frame and a high-rise, massive fuel tank that give it an aggressive yet stylish appearance. It also has a mid-rise handlebar and a stylish circular LED headlight.

Performance-wise, the 298cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine that powers the V302C generates 29.9 horsepower and 18.55 ft-lbs of torque. It comes with a six-speed gearbox and a belt drive system. Similar power outputs—30.5 horsepower and 17.71 ft-lbs of torque—are produced by the Benda BD300, on which the V302C is based. The Chinese motorbike has high-end underpinnings, including an inverted front fork and a dual-rear shock absorber suspension system. With the added security of dual channel ABS, it has a 300mm disc up front and a 240mm disc at the back for confidence-inspiring braking.

The Keeway V302C is loaded with amenities, including a digital circular instrument cluster with a speedometer, tachometer, odometer, and a gear position indicator. Although it has no direct competitors, the Keeway V302C can be compared to the Yezdi Roadster and Royal Enfield Meteor 350 despite being far more costly than either. That being said, the fact that it packs a much more unique V-twin engine configuration, as well as a lot more features is a reasonable explanation for the premium price tag.