Do you own a Ducati Multistrada? More importantly, would you love nothing more than to take it on a ride through 300 miles of some of Colorado’s iconic Alpine road routes? If that description sounds like you, then you’ll want to learn more about Ducati’s Giro Alpino (Alpine Tour) event, which is coming up in Colorado at the end of September, 2022.

The 2022 Ducati Giro Alpino is an event exclusively for Multistrada owners, who must bring their own Multistradas to participate in the ride. From Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2, 2022, participants will make their home base at the Beaver Run Resort in Breckenridge, Colorado. That’s where meals, accommodation, and other non-riding-related activities that are part of the event will take place.

The Ducati Giro Alpino 2022’s centerpiece is a guided 300-mile loop through the heart of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, to take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The Friday of the event is for registration, welcoming, and settling in with your fellow Ducatisti and the organizational team running the ride, with an evening cocktail reception and dinner. Saturday is all about the ride, with some photo opportunities and meals as well.

Gallery: Ducati Giro Alpino 2022

7 Photos

Sunday, October 2, 2022, starts with a group breakfast at the resort. After that, the rest of the day is devoted to free ride time, to a selection of specially curated routes in the area. Participants can choose to venture out alone on these routes if they prefer, or ride along with other Ducatisti who are also participating in the ride. There is also an option to stay for a third night if participants so choose.

How should you prep your bike if you’re thinking of attending? Ducati North America notes that the routes chosen for this tour are “predominantly asphalt with one very light gravel road.” It goes on to advise that “a Multistrada (from any year) with standard tires is suitable.”

The Ducati Giro Alpino 2022 event costs $350 per person for the event itself, along with $440 or $500 per person for a two-night stay at the Beaver Run Resort (depending on whether you opt for a studio suite or a one-bedroom suite for the duration). Space is limited, and reservations are first-come, first served. We’ll include a link to Ducati’s registration page for Giro Alpino 2022 in our Sources if you’re interested in signing up.