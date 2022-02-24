Ducati’s Multistrada V4 had a monster year in 2021. The highly-revised adventure bike earned the European Bike of the Year award and outsold every other model in Ducati’s 2021 lineup. The Bologna brand hopes to continue that momentum in 2022, lavishing the big-bore ADV with a new colorway, electronic suite update, and rider-demanded accessories.

The current Multistrada V4 lineup features the brand’s trademark Ducati Red and a modern Aviator Grey (excluding the Sport and Pikes Peak liveries). For 2022, the designers mix things up while retaining the firm’s elevated aesthetic with an Iceberg White color scheme. While the new livery adds another option to the Multi’s repertoire, the paint job will start at $26,295 and won’t be available in North America until Q3 2022.

More immediately available, the 2022 Multistrada V4’s semi-automatic suspension also benefits from a new Minimum Preload function. Taking a page from Harley-Davidson's book, the feature temporarily lowers the Multi’s ride height to help the inseam-challenged reach the ground and to improve urban and two-up maneuverability.

Ducati also upgrades the ADV’s Infotainment system and Human-Machine Interface with the 2022 model, but 2021 MTS owners can receive the update as well. Starting March 15, 2022, the brand will reach out to current Multistrada V4 owners via the MyDucati App to schedule an update appointment at a trusted Ducati Service center.

In addition to the Minimum Preload function, Ducati will also introduce a new Lowering Kit to the V4’s parts catalog. Consisting of fork springs, shock absorber springs, and a side stand, the package will lower the Multi’s seat height by 20mm (0.8 inches). Alongside Ducati’s low saddle (-30mm/-1.2 inches), the Lowering Kit can drop the MTS’s seat height as low as 31.5 inches.

Lastly, a durable aluminum panniers and top box set will cater to off-road explorers. Jointly designed by Ducati and Givi, the aluminum luggage aligns with the adventure bike’s cosmetics while offering 76 liters of capacity. Heat-sealed, waterproof internal bags also provide the most protection and convenience for transporting the rider’s most prized possessions. 2021 may have been the year of the Multistrada V4 but that hasn’t stopped Ducati from improving on its winning formula.