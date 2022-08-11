For months, resource shortages, supply chain breakdowns, and rising inflation have hampered the global economy. After enjoying historic sales numbers during the pandemic, many motorcycle manufacturers plummetted back down to Earth in the first half of 2022. Somehow, Ducati has avoided the meteoric fortunes of its competitors, posting a 15-percent profit in the first six months of 2022.

The Bologna firm didn’t just report a positive first half of the year, though, it experienced its best H1 in company history. During that period, Ducati raked in €542M ($560M), which marks a considerable improvement over its impressive €514M ($530M) revenue in H1 2021. Despite that boost, Ducati actually sold fewer motorcycles in the first six months of 2022, moving 33,265 units compared to the 34,515 motorcycles sold in 2021’s first half.

However, fixed cost reductions and margin increases resulted in €68M ($70M) in profits, which represents a 14.8-percent increase over last year’s numbers. The loyal Italian market led the way yet again with 6,028 motorcycles sold. North America wasn’t far behind, purchasing 5,239 Ducs. Germany ranked third on the list with 3,745 registrations and France moved 2,647 units. Surprisingly, Ducati saw the strongest growth in China, with 2,411 deliveries equating to a 12-percent sales spike.

It seems Ducatisti still can’t get enough of the Multistrada V4, as the do-it-all adventure bike outpaced its range mates with 6,139 registrations. Outside of the flagship ADV segment, Ducati also attracted entry-level riders and brand converts thanks to the Monster’s 4,776 sold units and the Scrambler 800’s 3,999 registrations. With 2023 fast approaching, the brand is only ramping up for another wave of new models too.

Ducati recently revealed its 2023 World Première schedule and it looks like we can expect a revised Scrambler and Monster SP from the Bologna Brand. The Italian marque certainly outpaced the competition in H1 2022, but it’s hoping to continue that momentum into H2 2022 and 2023.